HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Family Protests Alleged Irregularities In Woman's Death Case

Family Protests Alleged Irregularities In Woman's Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 17:53 IST

Family and friends are protesting in Delhi, demanding a CBI investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, alleging irregularities and foul play in the post-mortem and accusing her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Family and friends of Twisha Sharma protest in Delhi, demanding a CBI probe into her death.
  • The protesters allege irregularities in the post-mortem procedure conducted in Bhopal.
  • Twisha's family accuses her husband and mother-in-law of murder and dowry harassment.
  • An SIT has been formed in Bhopal, and an FIR has been registered against the husband and mother-in-law.

Days after a 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, her relatives and friends staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, alleging irregularities in the post-mortem procedure and demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Holding placards and banners reading 'Justice for Twisha', the protesters raised slogans seeking action against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, whom the deceased's family has accused of murder and dowry harassment.

 

The Circumstances Surrounding Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth through a dating app in 2024, and the couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Family Demands Second Post-Mortem and CBI Investigation

Twisha's family, who have accused Samarth and his mother of murder, claimed on Sunday that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

Reiterating the demand for a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, the protesters at the Jantar Mantar alleged inconsistencies in the handling of the case and demanded that her medical records be independently examined here.

"We want justice for Twisha. The case should be transferred to the CBI. We can't get justice in Bhopal," Kunal Chauhan, a friend of Twisha, said.

Friends Allege Isolation by In-Laws

He also said that Twisha's parents and her brother have decided to remain in Bhopal for the time being, as they are not dissatisfied with the inquiry.

On whether Twisha's friends were aware of her situation after her marriage, Chauhan claimed that she had been isolated by her in-laws.

"We did not leave her alone; her in-laws alienated her," he said.

"We are not satisfied with the post-mortem conducted in Bhopal. We want her medical records to be examined at AIIMS Delhi," he added.

Police Investigation Underway

According to Twisha's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading an SIT formed in Bhopal to probe the case, had said that an FIR under BNS provisions related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against Samarth and his mother.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Family Protests Woman's Death, Demands Fresh Autopsy At AIIMS Delhi
Family Protests Woman's Death, Demands Fresh Autopsy At AIIMS Delhi
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
Delhi: Woman's Body Cremated Without Police Intimation
Delhi: Woman's Body Cremated Without Police Intimation
BJP Stages Protest in Amritsar, Demands CBI Probe into Warehousing Official's Suicide
BJP Stages Protest in Amritsar, Demands CBI Probe into Warehousing Official's Suicide
Families to move HC for CBI probe into killings of SIMI men
Families to move HC for CBI probe into killings of SIMI men

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Manisha Rani Looks Like a Red Fairy in Stunning Red Outfit0:45

Manisha Rani Looks Like a Red Fairy in Stunning Red Outfit

Malaika spotted in gym outfit1:05

Malaika spotted in gym outfit

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway4:05

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO