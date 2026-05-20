MP govt seeks CBI probe in Twisha Sharma 'dowry' death case

Madhya Pradesh is pushing for a CBI investigation into the death of a Noida woman, Twisha Sharma, amid allegations of dowry harassment, promising her family a thorough and impartial inquiry.

IMAGE: Friends of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died in Bhopal last week, hold a protest and candlelight march at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Madhya Pradesh government seeks CBI probe into Twisha Sharma's death, allegedly linked to dowry harassment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured Twisha Sharma's family of a fair investigation and full state support.

An FIR has been filed against Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law under dowry death and harassment provisions.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate allegations of dowry harassment and physical assault.

Twisha Sharma's family alleges lapses in the initial investigation, prompting the call for a CBI inquiry.

The Madhya Pradesh government will seek a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Noida woman Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died in Bhopal last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured her family members here on Wednesday.

Twisha's family members met CM Yadav at the state secretariat and sought a fair probe into her death.

Details of Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

During his meeting with Twisha's family members, the chief minister assured them to provide all the possible assistance from the state government, an official statement said.

The CM said he would write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging it to take up the probe into the case, the statement added.

Legal Actions and Investigation

Police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

A Bhopal court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, while his mother had earlier secured anticipatory bail.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence.

Family's Allegations and Ongoing Search

Twisha's family has earlier alleged lapses in the investigation, claiming the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who remains absconding.