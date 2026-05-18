Family Protests, Demands CBI Probe Into Woman's Death

Family and friends are demanding a CBI probe into the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma, alleging dowry harassment and irregularities in the initial post-mortem examination.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Family and friends of Twisha Sharma protest in Delhi, demanding a CBI investigation into her death.

The protesters allege irregularities in the initial post-mortem examination conducted in Bhopal.

Twisha's family accuses her husband and mother-in-law of murder and dowry harassment.

The family is seeking a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Days after a 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, her relatives and friends held a protest and a candlelight march at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, alleging irregularities in the post-mortem procedure and demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Holding placards and banners reading 'Justice for Twisha', the protesters raised slogans seeking action against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, whom the deceased's family has accused of murder and dowry harassment.

Demanding a Fair Investigation

Twisha Sharma, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth through a dating app in 2024, and the couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Twisha's family, who have accused Samarth and his mother of murder, claimed on Sunday that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

Allegations of Inconsistencies

Reiterating the demand for a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, the protesters at the Jantar Mantar alleged inconsistencies in the handling of the case and demanded that her medical records be independently examined here.

"We want justice for Twisha. The case should be transferred to the CBI. We can't get justice in Bhopal," Kunal Chauhan, a friend of Twisha, said.

He also said that Twisha's parents and her brother have decided to remain in Bhopal for the time being, as they are not satisfied with the inquiry.

Isolation and Distrust

On whether Twisha's friends were aware of her situation after her marriage, Chauhan claimed that her in-laws had isolated her.

"We did not leave her alone; her in-laws alienated her," Chauhan said.

"We are not satisfied with the post-mortem conducted in Bhopal. We want her medical records to be examined at AIIMS Delhi," he added.

According to Twisha's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

Legal Proceedings and Family's Grief

ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading an SIT formed in Bhopal to probe the case, had said on Sunday that an FIR under BNS provisions related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against Samarth and his mother.

A Bhopal court, which earlier granted anticipatory bail to the victim's mother-in-law Giribala, reserved its order on Monday on the bail plea of Twisha's absconding husband, Samarth.

Twisha's cousin sister Priyanka Sharma, who was present at the Jantar Mantar, said if Twisha's in-laws didn't like her, they could have let her go.

"There was no need for her to die like this. We were told on the morning of May 13 that she had committed suicide," Priyanka said, adding that an FIR was registered after a lot of struggle and efforts by the family, but no arrests have been made so far.

"Our whole family is shattered. Twisha's mother has gone into shock. The whole case was manipulated in Bhopal," Priyanka claimed, alleging a botched investigation.

Twisha's maternal uncle, Sanjay Sharma, said, "Our demands are simple and few. First, a fresh post-mortem should be conducted in Delhi, as we believe her autopsy report was manipulated in Bhopal. Second, arrests should be made quickly. And third, law should take its course and justice should be delivered."

At least 50 people, including relatives and friends of Twisha, were present at the Jantar Mantar, holding placards reading 'We demand justice, not pity', and 'Justice delayed is Justice denied'.