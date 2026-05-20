Bhopal Police Have No Objection To Second Autopsy In Dowry Death Case

Bhopal police have agreed to a second post-mortem in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, addressing family concerns about the initial investigation and seeking justice for the deceased.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhopal police have no objection to a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma, who died amid dowry harassment allegations.

Twisha Sharma's family requested a second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, citing concerns about the initial investigation.

The family alleges lapses in the investigation, including a delay in filing the FIR and missing evidence.

Police have formed teams to arrest Twisha's husband, advocate Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.

A Special Investigation Team is probing allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and destruction of evidence.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said they had no objection to a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of a retired judge who was found hanging at her marital home here last week.

A local court here on Tuesday had summoned the police diary related to the case of 33-year-old Twisha, a Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry, following a plea moved by her family seeking a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

Police Response to Autopsy Request

"The family members of the deceased came to me and submitted an application. I told them police have no objection to another post-mortem," Kumar told PTI. It was immediately not clear when the family submitted the application.

He said the application seeking a second autopsy has been attached to the case diary, but the permission for it rests with the court.

"Police are not averse to it. If a second post-mortem takes place, we have no objection. We have carried out our investigation and examined the evidence. These things take some time," the police chief said.

Investigation and Arrest Efforts

Kumar said police teams have been formed to arrest Twisha's husband, advocate Samarth Singh, who is absconding. Samarth and Twisha got married in December 2025.

The police commissioner's statement came on the day a Judicial Magistrate First Class court is scheduled to examine the case diary on the plea moved by Twisha's family seeking a fresh post-mortem examination.

Family Allegations and Concerns

In their application, the family alleged lapses in the investigation and pointed out that the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.

The plea also stated that the short post-mortem report mentioned that investigators had failed to provide the "ligature" allegedly used in the hanging during the autopsy process.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for the deceased woman's family, had said earlier that they had sought a second post-mortem at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, with dowry death and harassment.

Pandey said Twisha's parents feared that since Giribala Singh's sister is a surgeon based in Bhopal, she could influence a second autopsy if it were conducted in the city.

He claimed the surgeon was seen near AIIMS Bhopal when the first post-mortem examination was conducted.

Twisha's family has been demanding a second autopsy, alleging that injury marks on her body were not reflected in the initial post-mortem report.

Family Statement on Justice

During a press conference on Monday, Giribala Singh had said she visited the mortuary where Twisha's family allegedly hounded her.

The family, in a statement issued on Monday, said despite pressure and adversity, they continued to believe in the values of duty, courage and justice.

"If the accused persons truly believe in complete transparency and innocence, then why is there hesitation or silence regarding an independent second medical examination by a premier institution like AIIMS Delhi," the statement said.

"A grieving family that has already lost its daughter is only asking for truth, scientific clarity and an investigation free from doubt. When a young woman is no longer alive to speak for herself, every unanswered question deepens the pain of the family and weakens public confidence in the process," it added.

The statement further said an independent review would not harm innocent persons but would strengthen faith in justice and remove doubts surrounding the investigation.

A Special Investigation Team is probing allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence in the case.