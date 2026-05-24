Why AIIMS Is Conducting A Second Autopsy On Twisha Sharma

A medical board from AIIMS Delhi will conduct a second post-mortem on model Twisha Sharma after her family alleged dowry harassment and raised concerns about the initial autopsy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIIMS Delhi medical board to conduct a second post-mortem on Twisha Sharma following family's request.

Twisha Sharma's family alleges dowry harassment and raises concerns about the initial post-mortem examination.

The family has requested a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological, and radiological approach for the second autopsy.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home, with her in-laws claiming drug addiction as the cause.

Police have arrested Twisha Sharma's husband on charges of dowry harassment.

A four-member medical board from AIIMS Delhi will interact with the family of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma before conducting her second post-mortem examination in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The family has requested the board to adopt a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological and radiological approach and independently examine concerns they claimed were not adequately addressed during the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.

Twisha Sharma's Death: Allegations and Investigation

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

Acting on a May 22 order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, constituted a four-member team of senior doctors to conduct a second autopsy. The medical team reached here on Saturday night and is likely to perform the autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday.

"The doctors will first speak to the family members before conducting the post-mortem examination," a senior police official said without elaborating.

Concerns Raised By Twisha Sharma's Family

A senior AIIMS Bhopal doctor, requesting anonymity, told PTI that the autopsy would be conducted strictly in accordance with the high court's directions. He declined to disclose the timing of the examination.

On Saturday, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, submitted a detailed representation along with a copy of the high court order to the medical board, raising several concerns regarding the first autopsy.

Among the concerns raised were alleged blunt force injuries on Twisha's left arm and forearm, lack of detailed dissection to determine the depth and age of injuries, and absence of radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.

The family also sought a correlation between the alleged ligature material and injuries recorded on the neck and requested a toxicological evaluation of preserved viscera samples.

The representation also urged to examine whether findings relating to the face, eyes and lungs were consistent with hanging, strangulation, suffocation or any other possible cause of death.

Demands For Further Examination

The family also pointed to an alleged discrepancy in Twisha's recorded height, saying the autopsy report mentioned it as 166 cm, whereas her actual height was around 172-173 cm.

They requested X-ray and CT scan examination of the neck, hyoid bone, thyroid cartilage and cervical spine, if medically feasible, and sought detailed videography and preservation of all relevant forensic evidence.

"The family fully respects the expertise, independence and scientific objectivity of the Expert Medical Board and places complete faith in its professional assessment," the representation said.

Arrest and Police Remand

Meanwhile, the police were questioning Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days.

A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

The police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and his mother and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for dowry.