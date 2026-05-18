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Family Protests Woman's Death, Demands Fresh Autopsy At AIIMS Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 00:13 IST

The family of a 33-year-old woman found dead in Bhopal is protesting and demanding a new autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, alleging dowry harassment and potential murder by her husband and mother-in-law.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Family of Twisha Sharma protests in Bhopal, demanding a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing allegations of dowry harassment against the husband and mother-in-law.
  • The family alleges murder and seeks legal proceedings to be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh.
  • The SIT will investigate dowry harassment, physical assault, and alleged destruction of evidence.

Family members of a 33-year-old woman found dead in Bhopal earlier this week staged a protest outside the chief minister's residence on Sunday, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against the woman's lawyer husband and his mother, a former judge.

 

Details of the Case

Twisha Sharma, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on May 12 (Tuesday). According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

Her family has accused Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh of murder. They protested outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's official residence in Bhopal to press for their demands.

Family's Demands and Assurances

Twisha's family claimed that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.

Her father Navnidhi Sharma and her brother said officials from the CM's Office assured them of fair action after they met them during the protest. Navnidhi also demanded that the legal proceedings in the case be transferred to a court outside Madhya Pradesh.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

According to Twisha's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, had said earlier that a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against Samarth and his mother.

He had said efforts had been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth.

Officials said the SIT would investigate allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after Twisha's death.

A local court granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge on Friday, while the hearing on Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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