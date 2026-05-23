Twisha Sharma Death: Family Wants Detailed Second Autopsy

The family of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma is pushing for a comprehensive second autopsy to investigate potential dowry harassment and discrepancies in the initial findings surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Twisha Sharma's family seeks a comprehensive second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi, citing concerns about the initial post-mortem examination.

The family alleges blunt force injuries and discrepancies in the initial autopsy report, requesting a detailed investigation into the cause of death.

The family urges the medical board to conduct toxicological evaluations and radiological examinations to determine if the findings align with hanging, strangulation, or other causes.

The family has requested nail scraping findings collected for DNA examination also be scientifically correlated with the overall forensic assessment.

Twisha Sharma's husband has been arrested and remanded in police custody amid allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Navnidhi Sharma, father of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, on Saturday wrote to the medical board constituted by AIIMS Delhi to conduct a second post-mortem on her, raising several questions concerning the first autopsy.

Twisha's family requested the board to independently examine and adopt a multidisciplinary approach involving forensic, pathological and radiological methods and address multiple concerns that, according to them, were not adequately dealt with during the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.

They stressed that the representation was not aimed at influencing the board, but just to bring to its notice the concerns that led to the request for another post-mortem.

Concerns Raised by Twisha Sharma's Family

Acting on a direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, AIIMS Delhi has formed a medical board comprising four senior doctors to conduct the second autopsy of Twisha, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died here on May 12. The team flew to Bhopal on Saturday.

Among the concerns raised by her family are alleged blunt force injuries on Twisha's left arm and forearm, the absence of a detailed dissection to assess the depth and age of injuries, and lack of radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.

The representation also sought a correlation between the alleged ligature material and injuries recorded on the neck.

Demands for Further Investigation

The family further urged the board to conduct a toxicological evaluation of preserved viscera samples and examine whether findings relating to the face, eyes and lungs are consistent with hanging, strangulation, suffocation or any other possible cause of death.

The petition also pointed to an alleged discrepancy in Twisha's recorded height. While the autopsy report mentioned the height as 166 cm, the family claimed Twisha's actual height was 172-173 cm.

The family has requested that nail scraping findings collected for DNA examination also be scientifically correlated with the overall forensic assessment.

In the representation, the family urged the board to adopt a multidisciplinary approach involving forensic, pathological and radiological methods, including videography and preservation of all relevant evidence.

Request for Comprehensive Forensic Analysis

The petition also requested examination of original records related to the first post-mortem, including photographs, videography, specimen preservation records and forensic requisitions.

The family further requested X-ray and CT scan examination of the neck, hyoid bone, thyroid cartilage and cervical spine, if medically feasible, to identify any fracture or injury with forensic significance.

"The family fully respects the expertise, independence and scientific objectivity of the Expert Medical Board and places complete faith in its professional assessment.

"This representation is not intended to influence the conclusions of the Board but merely to bring to its notice the concerns that led to the request for an independent second post-mortem examination before the Hon'ble High Court," the representation said.

Twisha's family said that all relevant forensic aspects should be examined comprehensively so that the final report may assist the investigating agency and the courts in arriving at the truth and ensuring the fair administration of justice.

They requested expeditious completion of the process so that Twisha's final rites could be performed with dignity.

Background of the Case

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court.

The Singh family has claimed that Twisha suffered from drug addiction.

Samarth Singh was arrested on Friday after being on the run for 10 days. He has been remanded in police custody for seven days.