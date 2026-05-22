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AIIMS Delhi Prepared For Second Autopsy In Twisha Sharma Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV

May 22, 2026 22:42 IST

AIIMS Delhi is set to conduct a second autopsy on actor-model Twisha Sharma following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order amid allegations of dowry death, potentially revealing new insights into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AIIMS Delhi is prepared to conduct a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma.
  • The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the second autopsy in the alleged dowry death case.
  • Twisha Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal.
  • Her family alleges dowry harassment, while her in-laws claim drug addiction.
  • The court has issued notices to Twisha's mother-in-law regarding her anticipatory bail.

The head of the forensic medicine department at AIIMS Delhi on Friday said the hospital is prepared to conduct a second autopsy on actor-model Twisha Sharma following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order in the alleged dowry death case.

Head of the department, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said that he learnt about the court direction through media reports and is awaiting an official order.

 

AIIMS Ready to Assist in Dowry Death Investigation

"Once we receive the order, either a team of doctors will be sent to Bhopal or, if arrangements are made to shift the body to AIIMS Delhi, the post-mortem will be conducted here. Either way, we are prepared to do the needful in the interest of justice," Gupta told PTI.

The body of 33-year-old Twisha is currently kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal, he said.

Husband Arrested, Court Orders Further Investigation

The high-profile dowry death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with police taking custody of Twisha's husband, who was on the run for more than a week, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team as requested by her family.

Twisha, a model-turned-actor from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege that she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains that she was harassed for dowry, which led to her death.

Court Addresses Anticipatory Bail

Hearing a petition filed by Twisha's family, a single-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the state government to make immediate arrangements for flying a specialised team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi to Bhopal for the second autopsy, Akur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, told PTI.

The high court also issued a notice to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former judge named in the case as an accused, along with the deceased's husband Samarth, on pleas filed by Twisha's father and the state government seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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