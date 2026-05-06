TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form TN govt

Vijay, leader of TVK, has staked his claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after the recent elections, signalling a potential shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

IMAGE: TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stakes claim to form the government. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats.

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake claim to form the government.

Congress party has publicly announced its support to TVK.

Vijay is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7.

TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government in the state, two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was short of a simple majority.

Congress Support for TVK

While the Congress party has publicly announced its support to TVK, it was not immediately known who all have extended support to Vijay's party.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.

Vijay is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7, according to party sources.

The DMK won 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, CPI-M 2. BJP, DMDK and AMMK won 1 seat each.