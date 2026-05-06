TVK shatters 10% third-front barrier with 35% vote share

Actor Vijay's TVK party has achieved a landmark victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling a major shift in the state's political landscape and challenging the dominance of established Dravidian parties.

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Historically, third-party aspirants in Tamil Nadu have struggled to cross the 10 percent threshold.

TVK's success marks a shift from past trends where third parties struggled to gain traction in Tamil Nadu.

The rise of TVK has led to the lowest cumulative vote share for the established DMK and AIADMK parties in decades.

TVK's victory has disrupted the traditional bipolar political system in Tamil Nadu, establishing a new political landscape.

The 2026 Assembly results show that the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay secured a commanding 34.92 percent vote share in its maiden outing. This is an inversion of previous trends in Tamil Nadu where third-party aspirants struggled to cross the 10 percent threshold.

Historically, third-party aspirants in Tamil Nadu have struggled to cross the 10 percent threshold, as seen with the DMDK-led Makkal Nala Kootani (People's Welfare Front) alliance in 2016 or the NTK.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the DMDK-led alliance that had Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, iduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, TMC, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist, secured a total vote share of 6.1 percent. Despite contesting a significant number of seats across the state, the alliance failed to win any seats in that election cycle.

Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM contested from 180 seats in the 2021 polls, and got a voteshare of 2.62 percent. It did not win a single seat and Haasan was among the losers.

TVK's 2026 performance marks a paradigm shift in Tamil Nadu's political structure. For the first time in 59 years a party other than the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has led the state in vote share.

The emergence of this third alternative has pushed both established Dravidian majors to their lowest cumulative vote share in decades. The DMK, which held a commanding 37.70 per cent vote share in the 2021 elections, saw its support base contract to 24.19 percent, according to EC figures, marking a loss of roughly one-third of its previous electoral strength.

The AIADMK also saw a record low, as its support plummeted to 21.21 percent, a sharp decline from the 33.29 percent it secured in 2021 and the 40.88 percent it held in 2016.

Further analysis of the data shows a fragmented field among other contestants, with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) securing 4 percent of the mandate. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party followed with 3.37 percent and 2.97 percent respectively, while smaller regional players like the DMDK and VCK secured 1.20 percent and 1.09 percent.

Interestingly, although NTK maintained a four per cent vote share, it drew a blank in the assembly for the fourth consecutive time since its inception. In contrast, Congress managed to get five seats this time with 3.37 percent.

With independent candidates and other minor parties cumulatively accounting for 4.97 percent and NOTA at 0.41 percent, the consolidation of over one-third of the total votes by the TVK has dismantled the state's traditional bipolar system.

TVK won 108 seats and has emerged as the single largest party post the April 23 assembly polls.