'Vijay Won't Ask Anybody For Support'

'The TVK might form a minority government.'

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay on the campaign trail. Photograph: TVKHQITWingOffl

Votes were counted on May 4 in Tamil Nadu, and the outcome was tectonic. A totally unexpected Vijay wave swept aside both the Dravidian majors, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna DMK, as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam crossed 100 seats but fell short of a simple majority by a handful of seats.

Key Points 'Money was not a consideration in this election, even caste was not considered.'

'The Centre does not see Vijay as a big threat at the moment, so confrontation is unlikely.'

'Between the DMK and AIADMK one of them will face a crisis.'

"I did not expect him to win more than 10 seats. I did not expect this wave," Dr Sumanth Raman, a seasoned observer of politics in Tamil Nadu, tells Rediff Senior Contributor A Ganesh Nadar.

Did you expect Vijay to win on such a grand scale?

I did not expect him to win more than 10 seats. I did not expect this wave. I was clean bowled. I was in complete shock.

We knew he had lots of people voting for him in Chennai. Outside Chennai I did not expect people to vote for him, particularly in rural areas.

Why do you think he won?

There are a multitude of factors. The first is that people were looking for a change. Secondly, the cinema appeal as a big star to the youth and younger crowd.

Except one, how did all the exit polls go wrong?

How did he get it right is the question you should be asking. We expected him to get 20% votes in urban areas. We never even dreamt that he would cross 100 seats.

Was the public bickering for a share in the power between the Congress and the DMK one of the reasons for their loss?

This is a wave. Even if the Congress and the DMK had worked together harmoniously nothing would have changed.

Was it a mistake on the BJP's part to bring in the delimitation bill in the midst of the elections in Tamil Nadu?

It was a mistake but this election was not about that. We have never seen a wave like this. The reasons were unknown and continue to remain unknown.

What are the chances of the allies of both the DMK and ADMK crossing over to the TVK to offer support?

They could, but we don't know what the TVK wants. The allies are ready, but the TVK might not seek their support. They might go ahead and form a minority government.

Is there a chance of the AIADMK aligning with the TVK?

As far as the TVK is concerned, Vijay will not ask anybody for support. That is my gut feeling.

With both the chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition (Udhayanidhi Stalin) from the film world, can we expect a lot of punch dialogues in the assembly?

I don't want to even contemplate that. I hope he gives good governance.

Wonder where the money will come from for all the promises he made in his election manifesto.

Do you think the DMK and AIADMK might work together to oppose the TVK in the assembly?

In the assembly they might. There is space for two major parties in Tamil Nadu.

Between the DMK and AIADMK one of them will face a crisis. In the present situation that will be most likely the AIADMK.

With a political novice becoming the chief minister, will bureaucrats call the shots in Tamil Nadu?

That is what is expected. If he appoints the right officers in the right places it will be good for the state.

Will distribution of money during elections stop in Tamil Nadu?

No, it will not stop. We have to see if it is a one off or a trend. Even caste was not considered in this election. Nobody knows the caste of the TVK candidates. If it becomes a trend it is good for the state.

The DMK had a confrontational approach to the central government. What will the TVK's approach be?

He cannot afford to be confrontational. I think the Centre does not see him as a big threat to them at the moment, so confrontation is unlikely now.