Cong dumps DMK, extends support to TVK for govt formation in TN

The Tamil Nadu Congress has announced its support for TVK leader Vijay to form a secular government, aiming to prevent the BJP and its proxies from governing the state.

IMAGE: The Congress claimed that Vijay had sought its support for government formation in the state and informed that its leadership has directed the state unit to take a final decision on the matter.

Key Points Tamil Nadu Congress decides to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government.

The decision was made at an urgent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Tamil Nadu Congress.

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and needs support to reach a majority.

Congress leadership directed the state unit to decide on supporting TVK, considering the state's sentiments.

Congress aims to prevent the BJP and its allies from governing Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state, sources said.

The decision to support the TVK was taken at an urgent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Tamil Nadu Congress late on Tuesday night.

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Affairs of the party Girish Chodankar had called the meeting of the Committee to decide on extending support to TVK.

The meeting, the sources said, was convened on Zoom and senior members expressed their views in favour of supporting the actor-turned-politician.

Congress's Unanimous Decision to Support TVK

The PAC of Tamil Nadu Congress unanimously decided to support TVK leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government in Tamil Nadu, the sources confirmed.

Earlier during the day, the Congress claimed that Vijay had sought its support for government formation in the state and informed that its leadership has directed the state unit to take a final decision on the matter, keeping in view the state's sentiments.

The party, which fought the assembly election in alliance with the DMK, asserted that the mandate in the southern state is for a secular government and that it is determined "not to have the BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner."

Key Discussions and Party Leadership Involvement

Top Congress leaders held a meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening that was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, among others.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal had said the party leadership discussed the post-election scenario in the southern state.

"TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress for support to form a Government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit. The INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Government of Tamil Nadu in any manner," he said.

Venugopal said the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results and Government Formation Math

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority. The results were declared only on Monday.

The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats.

The Congress had fought the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK.