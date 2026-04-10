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Home  » News » US Vice President J D Vance Departs For Islamabad For Talks With Iran

US Vice President J D Vance Departs For Islamabad For Talks With Iran

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 20:10 IST

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US Vice President J D Vance is on his way to Islamabad to lead American negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The talks follow a temporary two week ceasefire between the two countries.

Vance -- a known opponent of American military action -- expressed optimism about the discussions, saying the US is open to constructive engagement if Iran negotiates sincerely.

However, he warned that any attempt by Tehran to act in bad faith would be met with a firm response.

The US delegation includes key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, while Iran is expected to be represented by senior leadership figures, the Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan is hosting the talks, positioning itself as an important diplomatic intermediary in the crisis.

 

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

IMAGE: J D Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two for Pakistan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 10, 2026. All photographs: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

Key Points

  • US Vice President J D Vance departs for Islamabad to lead high-level talks with Iran.
  • Talks follow a fragile two week ceasefire aimed at halting over a month-long West Asia conflict.
  • Vance signals openness to diplomacy but warns US will not tolerate bad-faith negotiations from Tehran.
  • US delegation includes envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
  • Iran delegation expected to be led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; arrival confirmed by Pakistani media.

Vance Heads to Islamabad Talks

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

IMAGE: Vance boards Air Force Two for departure to Pakistan, here and below.

 

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

 

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

IMAGE: Vance walks off Marine Two to board Air Force Two, here and below.

 

US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Begin

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

 

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

 

Vance Warns Iran on Bad Faith

JD Vancedeparture to Pakistan for talks on Iran

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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