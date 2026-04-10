Amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks, India says...

Amidst growing global concerns, India urgently calls for peace in West Asia, emphasising the conflict's detrimental impact on energy security, international trade, and food supplies.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the inaugural session of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, on Friday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points India expresses deep concern over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for a swift return to peace and stability.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlights the significant economic impact of the conflict on global energy supplies, fertiliser availability, and overall food security.

India firmly opposes the targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and commercial shipping, advocating for safe and unimpeded navigation through critical trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

India welcomes the recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, hoping it will pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Jaishankar underscores the importance of addressing underlying issues to prevent future recurrences of similar conflicts and their associated economic disruptions.

India on Friday underscored the necessity of a swift return to peace in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the crisis as 'deeply' concerning and underscored New Delhi's unwavering stance against the targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and global trade routes.

In an address at the Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar also flagged concerns over the economic impact of the conflict, especially on energy, fertilisers and food security.

The external affairs minister's remarks came against the backdrop of uncertainty over the two-week ceasefire reached between Iran and the United States following Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal, while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.

"All of us are deeply concerned about the conflict and would like to see an early return to normalcy. We firmly opposed the targeting of civilians, of infrastructure and of commercial shipping," he said.

"It is essential that the navigation remains safe and unimpeded. The relevant point here is that each one of us has felt the economic impact of this conflict very deeply," he said in the presence of foreign ministers from several Indian Ocean countries.

"When energy is scarce and expensive, it has an overarching implication for the entire society."

Impact on Global Trade and Economy

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait.

Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries to transit through the waterway.

Jaishankar argued that when trade is constricted, it impacts various other sectors beyond business.

"When fertilisers are more difficult to procure, its food security consequence is obvious. These have become the immediate challenges as we meet here in this conference. But there are underlying issues that we also need to address because there is no guarantee that such scenarios will not recur," he said.

India on Thursday had welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and called for unimpeded freedom of navigation and flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz while hoping that lasting peace will return to West Asia.

Iran and the US are set to hold talks in Islamabad either Saturday or Sunday to find ways to resolve the West Asia conflict.

US Vice President J D Vance is heading to Pakistan to lead the US delegation at the talks.