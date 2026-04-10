Lebanon ceasefire, asset release among Iran's conditions

Amid the West Asia conflict, Iran has set preconditions, including a Lebanon ceasefire and asset release, for negotiations with the United States, as US Vice President J D Vance heads to Islamabad for crucial talks.

IMAGE: A bulldozer works at the site of Israeli strike, in Tyre, Lebanon, on April 10, 2026. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran insists on a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets as preconditions for talks with the United States.

The US and Iran have differing views on whether the ceasefire agreement extends to Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

US Vice President J D Vance is leading a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran, expressing cautious optimism.

The talks aim to resolve the

ongoing conflict in West Asia following a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Uncertainty surrounds the prospects of talks between Iran and the United States to find a complete solution to end the conflict in West Asia after Tehran reiterated that key preconditions must be met before negotiations can begin.

Speaker of Iran's Parliament, M B Ghalibaf, in a post on X, said that two measures agreed upon between the parties remain unfulfilled, stressing that progress on these issues is essential before any dialogue can take place.

According to Ghalibaf, the ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets are set as the preconditions before negotiations can take place in Islamabad.

"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said in his post.

Ceasefire Agreement in the Balance

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

US Delegation Heads to Islamabad

Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance, earlier in the day, departed for Pakistan's capital Islamabad to take part in talks with Iran, expressing optimism about the negotiations while warning against any lack of sincerity from Tehran.

Addressing reporters before departure, Vance said the United States is open to constructive engagement if Iran approaches the discussions in good faith.

"We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive. As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said.

However, he cautioned that Washington would not respond favourably if Iran attempts to act in bad faith during the talks.

"If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance added.

Vance will be leading the US delegation to Islamabad for talks this weekend.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, along with Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will be part of the delegation.

The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time.

The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks.

According to Iranian state media reports, the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a central figure in Tehran's wartime leadership structure who has taken on strategic responsibilities since the early phase of the conflict.

Iran has yet to confirm if senior officials such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bager Ghalibaf have travelled to Pakistan to negotiate with the United States, as reported by the state media.