Trump weighs US-Iran 'joint venture' to secure Hormuz after truce

The US President said the joint venture would help to secure the strategic waterway, a critical transit for global energy trade and confirmed that the American forces in the region will stay there for now.

IMAGE: Tankers are seen off the coast of Fujairah, as Iran claims control of the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington is considering a "joint venture" with Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz, following his announcement of a two-week ceasefire.

Key Points Trump also reiterated that he would not permit Iran to maintain any uranium enrichment capabilities.

The US President said he expects peace talks to begin on Friday and to progress rapidly, and also confirmed that China played a key role in engaging with Iran.

Trump expects peace talks to begin on Friday and to progress rapidly.

Speaking during an interview with ABC News, when asked whether Tehran would be allowed to charge tolls for shipping through the strait, the US President said the joint venture would help to secure the strategic waterway, a critical transit for global energy trade.

"We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it - also securing it from lots of other people," Trump said. "It's a beautiful thing," he added.

Trump also reiterated that he would not permit Iran to maintain any uranium enrichment capabilities, despite Tehran's repeated claims that it will retain its right to enrich uranium.

"There won't be any enrichment," the US President said to ABC News.

Trump said he expects peace talks to begin on Friday and to progress rapidly, and also confirmed that China played a key role in engaging with Iran, as reported by ABC News.

The US President further stated that American forces in the region will not be leaving, indicating they will remain in place to enforce any future agreement.

Following his remarks, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, stated that the American forces remain prepared to "resume combat operations" in the Islamic Republic if ordered, highlighting the temporary nature of the truce.

During a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, General Caine stated that the ceasefire was just a "pause", noting that the joint forces are ready to resume combat operations with "the same speed and precision" as showcased during US operations against Iran since February 28.

"Let us be clear. A ceasefire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready if ordered or called upon to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision as we've demonstrated over the last 38 days. And we hope that that is not the case," Caine said.

General Caine also paid tribute to the US personnel who have lost their lives so far in the operation, noting the 13 service members of the joint forces who lost their lives during the conflict.

"I want to start this morning by honouring the 13 members of our American joint force who were killed in action thus far during this operation; their sacrifice and that of their families is deeply important to us, and we are grateful," he added.

General Caine's remarks comes hours after Trump announced a double-sided ceasefire in the West Asia conflict with Iran for two weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.