Trump backs Israel strike, says Hezbollah not part of ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israelis will continue their offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, despite backing the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran.

IMAGE: Damaged cars lie along with rubble at the site of Sunday's Israeli strike on a building, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in the Jnah area in Beirut, Lebanon, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah "was not included" in the recent ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran, which halted the conflict in West Asia for two weeks.

Key Points Defending Israeli action, Trump said Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire deal.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire.

Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal."

When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright."

Asked if he was okay with Israeli forces continuing strikes in Lebanon, Trump told PBS News, "It's part of the deal - everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israelis will continue their offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, despite backing the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks' subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world," a statement from Netanyahu's Office read.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement added.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.