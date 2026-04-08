Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement

Following a US agreement to a ceasefire, Iran claims victory and outlines conditions for a lasting peace deal, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

IMAGE: Smoke rises over Azadi Square following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 6, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

Iran claims a 'historic victory' after the US agreed to a two-week ceasefire and considers Iran's 10-point peace proposal.

The Supreme National Security Council asserts that Iran has achieved its war objectives, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

Donald Trump agreed to suspend attacks on Iran following requests from Pakistani officials and Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has agreed to a pause in military operations if it is not attacked, and to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

Negotiations for a permanent peace deal are expected to follow, based on Iran's proposal and the US achieving its military objectives.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed "historic victory" after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran and agreed to a two-week double-sided ceasefire. According to Press TV, the Supreme National Security Council claimed that nearly all of Iran's objectives of the war have been achieved.

"Iran achieved a historic victory by forcing the criminal US to accept its 10-point plan. The US has accepted Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, enrichment rights, and removal of all sanctions. The US has accepted to stop aggression, pay compensation for damages, withdraw it's forced from the region," Supreme National Security Council stated as reported by Iranian State media.

The Security Council claimed that the US pushed for a ceasefire for over a month, but Iran repeatedly rejected the deadlines, prioritising the country's objectives.

"It was decided from the very beginning that war would continue until objectives were achieved, including the enemy's regret and desperation, and removal of the long-term threat to the country. The war has thus continued until today, the fortieth day. Iran has repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the US president and continues to emphasise that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline from the enemy." the Council said, as per the Iranian state media.

"Now we give the great nation of Iran the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat. Iran's historic decision, backed by the unified support of the nation, is to continue the battle for as long as necessary, so its immense achievements are consolidated, & new security & political equations are created based on acceptance of Iran's power & sovereignty & that of resistance," they added.

This comes after suspending the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

The Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it is was not attacked.

"On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.

"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.