HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 12:14 IST

x

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's IRGC claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, raising concerns about regional stability and global oil supplies.

IMAGE: Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah, as Iran claims control of the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran's IRGC claims control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas shipping route.
  • The IRGC reports striking a US destroyer in the Indian Ocean with 'Ghadr-380' and 'Talaieh' missiles.
  • Israel reportedly conducted a covert extraction of embassy staff in the UAE following foiled Iranian terror plots.
  • Tensions escalate following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to retaliatory counter-strikes.
  • Former US President Trump previously described the Iranian regime as 'crazy people' who would use a nuclear weapon if they possessed one.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that they have taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps claimed that it had struck an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Corps said the warship had been hit using "Ghadr-380" and "Talaieh" missiles.

 

The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities.

The IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker while it was hit. The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered "widespread fires" on board both the vessels.

The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after they struck Iran.

The IRGC claims that they have struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides staging counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Escalating Regional Tensions

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that Israel had led a covert extraction of part of its embassy staff in the United Arab Emirates after two Iranian terror plots targeting the diplomatic team were foiled in recent days. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the evacuation, stating that "in light of concrete threats against Israeli missions in the UAE, and at the request of security authorities, non-essential staff were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates."

The Times of Israel also reported that US President Donald Trump had ordered strikes on Iran after Tehran demonstrated during three rounds of nuclear talks last month that it was not serious about giving up the capacity to produce a nuclear weapon.

Trump had described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it.

"If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said in a news conference on Tuesday night (local time)

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Strait of Hormuz shut, 37 Indian-flagged ships stuck
Strait of Hormuz shut, 37 Indian-flagged ships stuck
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
Iran claims missile strike on USS Abraham Lincoln
Iran claims missile strike on USS Abraham Lincoln
Will Embracing Israel Prove Costly For India?
Will Embracing Israel Prove Costly For India?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi Ceremony0:13

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi...

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition0:48

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Make a Stunning Entry at Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday Partyâ 0:24

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Make a Stunning Entry at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO