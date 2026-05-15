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Home  » News » Trump Departs Beijing After China Visit

Trump Departs Beijing After China Visit

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 13:45 IST

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United States President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for his return home following diplomatic engagements in Beijing.

 

Trump departs Beijing airport

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures before departing aboard Air Force One from the Beijing capital international airport, China, May 15, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump left Beijing on Friday ending his three-day visit, during which he held several rounds of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a host of issues including the Iran war and trade.
  • Before Trump's departure, both leaders had a private meeting at Zhongnanhai, the well-guarded compound in Beijing where top leaders reside.
  • Trump is learnt to have said in the private meeting that he is willing to continue to maintain sincere and in-depth communication with Xi, as he expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Zhongnanhai.
  • This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit China in 2017.

Trump boards Air Force One

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump meets Wang Yi

IMAGE: Trump speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Diplomatic Farewell

Trump walks to aircraft

IMAGE: Trump walks toward Air Force One at Beijing capital international airport. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump approaches plane

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Walk To Air Force One

Trump with ambassador

IMAGE: Trump speaks with US Ambassador to China David Perdue before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump prepares boarding

Trump prepares to board Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Final Exchanges Before Takeoff

Trump with Chinese delegation

IMAGE: Trump speaks with a Chinese official while walking to Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump delegation exchange

IMAGE: Trump speaks to an American official before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Crowds watch takeoff

IMAGE: Photojournalists wait for Air Force One to take off from Beijing capital international airport. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

Air Force One takes off

IMAGE: And Air Force One is on its way home. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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