Trump Departs Beijing After China Visit

United States President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for his return home following diplomatic engagements in Beijing.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures before departing aboard Air Force One from the Beijing capital international airport, China, May 15, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump left Beijing on Friday ending his three-day visit, during which he held several rounds of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a host of issues including the Iran war and trade.

Before Trump's departure, both leaders had a private meeting at Zhongnanhai, the well-guarded compound in Beijing where top leaders reside.

Trump is learnt to have said in the private meeting that he is willing to continue to maintain sincere and in-depth communication with Xi, as he expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Zhongnanhai.

This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit China in 2017.

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Diplomatic Farewell

IMAGE: Trump walks toward Air Force One at Beijing capital international airport. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Walk To Air Force One

IMAGE: Trump speaks with US Ambassador to China David Perdue before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump prepares to board Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Final Exchanges Before Takeoff

IMAGE: Trump speaks with a Chinese official while walking to Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks to an American official before boarding Air Force One. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Photojournalists wait for Air Force One to take off from Beijing capital international airport. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: And Air Force One is on its way home. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff