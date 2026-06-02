Uncontrolled Truck Damages House, Vehicles In Bulandshahr

An out-of-control truck in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, caused extensive damage to a house and several vehicles, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points An out-of-control truck caused significant damage to a house and vehicles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Jhamka village, Khurja area, in the early hours of the morning.

Three vehicles and the front portion of a house were damaged in the accident.

The truck driver and cleaner have been taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the truck accident in Bulandshahr.

An out-of-control truck on Tuesday rammed into vehicles parked outside a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, damaging three vehicles and a portion of the house, police said.

Truck Rams Into Bulandshahr Home

The incident occurred around 4 am in Jhamka village under the Khurja area.

According to the police, the truck rammed into vehicles parked outside a residence, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the house and three vehicles.

Family Impacted By Truck Accident

House owner Bhagendra Singh said all family members were in deep sleep when the incident took place.

He said the household comprises two brothers and their families, with a total of 17 members living in the house.

"The front portion of the house and three vehicles have been damaged in the accident," Singh said.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Ramphal Singh said the truck driver and cleaner have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police added.