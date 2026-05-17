Three Die In Truck, Autorickshaw Crash In Shahjahanpur

A fatal truck and autorickshaw collision in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in three deaths and four injuries, prompting a police investigation to locate the fleeing truck driver.

Key Points Three people died in a truck and autorickshaw collision in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Four individuals sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a government medical college.

The truck, travelling from Jalalabad, collided with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident; police have seized the truck and are searching for the driver.

Three people were killed and four injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Details of the Fatal Collision

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said the truck was coming from the Jalalabad side and the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction.

Due to the impact of the collision, Ramkshatriya (28), an unidentified 40-year-old woman and Kallu (45) died on the spot, the SP said.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

On receiving information about the accident, police rescued four injured people, who were admitted to the government medical college for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Dixit said.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident and the vehicle has been seized. Efforts are underway to trace the driver, police said.