Four Killed As Truck Runs Over Sleeping Family In UP

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding dumper truck killed four members of a family as they slept on the roadside due to a power outage, highlighting the dangers of road accidents.

Key Points A speeding dumper truck ran over a family sleeping outside their house in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in four deaths.

The accident occurred around 2 am in Jhansa village due to a power outage that forced the family to sleep on the roadside.

Neeraj, his two sons, and daughter died at the scene, while his wife, Aarti, sustained critical injuries and was referred to a medical institute.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, prompting a police search.

Four members of a family were killed and one was critically injured after a speeding dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping outside their house here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 2 am in Jhansa village under the Fatehpur police station area.

Tragic Circumstances Leading To The Accident

Police said the family was sleeping on the roadside due to a power outage. The speeding truck rammed into a tree and then crushed the family.

Details Of The Victims

Villagers rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. Doctors declared Neeraj (35), who worked as a driver, his sons Anurag (13) and Anshu (6), and daughter Anshika (10) dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Neeraj's wife, Aarti (35), sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in critical condition, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Circle Officer Jagatram Kannaujia said the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

Police have seized the truck and launched a search for its driver, he said.