Delhi Accident: Truck Driver Arrested After Three Killed

A speeding truck caused a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Delhi, leading to the arrest of the driver and highlighting the dangers of reckless driving on city roads.

Key Points A speeding truck caused a multi-vehicle accident in Delhi's Alipur, resulting in three fatalities and four injuries.

The arrested truck driver, identified as Anil, was traced using CCTV footage.

The accident involved a truck ramming into an autorickshaw carrying seven passengers, leading to a collision with a stationary vehicle.

Police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence and are investigating all possible factors contributing to the crash.

Police on Wednesday arrested a truck driver for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle accident in outer Delhi's Alipur that killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl, and injured four, officials said.

Police claimed the speeding truck rammed an autorickshaw carrying seven passengers from behind, causing it to crash into a stationary vehicle.

Driver Arrested After CCTV Footage Analysis

Police traced the accused driver, 23-year-old Anil, a resident of Bihar's Madhubani district, using CCTV footage and arrested him.

"The offending vehicle was captured in CCTV footage. On the basis of the vehicle number, the owner and subsequently the driver were identified," a senior police officer said.

Police have also seized the offending truck.

Details of the Alipur Accident

According to the police, information about the road accident was received at the Alipur police station around 7:32 am, following which a team rushed to the spot near Shiv Mandir in Alipur.

Police found a damaged autorickshaw and several injured passengers lying nearby.

The injured included Mukesh (48), a fruit vendor and resident of Village Tikri in Delhi who is originally from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, his wife Pinki (40), their six-year-old son, and Chotu Pandit (28), a resident of Bihar's Champaran.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals but were later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries, a police officer said.

Police said Mukesh and his family were returning from their native village in Ballia and had hired the autorickshaw from ISBT for their home in Tikri village. During the journey, the auto driver picked up other passengers midway.

Three people -- autorickshaw driver Raju Sharma, the nine-year-old girl and the unidentified passenger -- were declared brought dead at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, police said.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said two persons trapped inside the auto were rescued using emergency equipment.

"The collision completely mangled the front portion of the auto-rickshaw. Two persons, including the driver, got trapped between the handle and the seat due to the frontal impact," police said.

According to the DFS, fire officials found that members of the public and PCR personnel had already rescued five injured persons by the time they reached the spot.

Visuals from the accident site later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The videos showed blood stains scattered on the road, the mangled remains of the CNG autorickshaw and fire personnel struggling to rescue trapped passengers.

Several bystanders were also seen at the accident site as police and rescue teams carried out relief operations amid heavy traffic movement.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

An FIR under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Alipur police station.

Investigators are examining all possible aspects related to the crash, including road conditions and possible negligence.

Police officers said the damaged autorickshaw has also been taken into custody for mechanical inspection and forensic examination. They said efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased unidentified passenger and inform the family of all victims.