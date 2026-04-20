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Three Die After Being Hit By Truck In Faridabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 22:24 IST

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A tragic road accident in Faridabad claimed the lives of three family members after they were struck by a speeding truck while walking towards the highway.

Key Points

  • A speeding truck killed three members of a family in the IMT area of Faridabad.
  • The victims were walking towards the highway from an auto rickshaw stand when the accident occurred.
  • The truck driver fled the scene, and police have registered an FIR.
  • The deceased have been identified as Kashiram, his wife Angoori, and their son Vishal.

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding truck hit them in the IMT area early Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kashiram (44), a resident of Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, his wife Angoori (39), and 16-year-old son, Vishal were walking towards the highway from an auto rickshaw stand when the incident happened, according to police.

 

Police Investigate Fatal Faridabad Truck Accident

The truck driver managed to flee the spot with his vehicle. An FIR has been registered, police said.

Vishal worked as a labourer in the IMT area, and the family lived in a rented house nearby.

Family's Journey Home Ends In Tragedy

Ghanshyam, brother-in-law of Kashiram, said that the three family members were leaving for their native village.

"I dropped them off at the auto stand. As they approached the highway, a truck coming from behind struck Kashiram, his wife and son. Kashiram died on the spot in the accident, while his wife and son were seriously injured. Both died after being taken to the hospital," Ghanshyam said in his complaint.

Search Underway For Fleeing Truck Driver

"An FIR has been filed against the truck driver and a search is underway. The accused driver will be arrested soon," the Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Under Indian law, the truck driver could face charges related to causing death by negligence and rash driving. The police investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the truck and the accident scene, as well as witness statements, to build a case against the driver.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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