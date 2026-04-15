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Faridabad Transporter Dies by Suicide; Family Claims Harassment Over Debt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 00:19 IST

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A Faridabad transporter's tragic suicide has prompted a police investigation into allegations of harassment and financial pressure from multiple individuals, raising concerns about debt-related stress.

Key Points

  • A Faridabad transporter allegedly died by suicide due to financial strain and alleged harassment.
  • The family of the deceased claims he was being harassed by a group of people over a debt, despite repaying a significant amount.
  • An FIR has been registered against eight individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide.
  • The deceased's wife alleges the accused took possession of their house and pressured him for money.
  • Police are investigating the claims and will take action after verifying the facts of the case.

A 42-year-old transporter allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, with his family accusing a group of people of harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Prakash Sethi. His body was found in his house in the New Industrial Township-2 here on Monday night.

 

Based on a suicide note left behind by Sethi and a complaint filed by his wife, Deepika, an FIR has been registered against eight people at the Kotwali police station, they said.

Allegations of Financial Harassment

In her complaint, Deepika alleged that her husband had been under severe financial stress as his business had been struggling for nearly two years.

"My husband had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from several people, who were charging interest of up to 10 per cent. Despite repaying Rs 60 lakh, they continued to demand more money," Deepika said in her complaint.

She claimed that the accused had even taken possession of their house and had been harassing Sethi for the last year.

She also claimed that her husband had sold their three-storey house to a property dealer for Rs 2.60 crore, but the dealer later demanded a reversal of the deal and sought his money back.

"My husband did not have the funds, so the dealer started pressurising him. He could not take the stress and committed suicide," Deepika said.

Police Investigation Underway

According to police, the family has accused eight people -- Saurabh Bhatia, Onkar Bhatia, Ajay Arora, Dharmender Kumar, Manish Goyal, Hina Arora, Gaurav Jha and Ravi Arora -- of abetting suicide.

"A probe is underway, and action will be taken only after verifying the facts", said a senior police officer.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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