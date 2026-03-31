Food Delivery Rider Dies After Alleged Hit-and-Run by Mercedes in Faridabad

A Zomato delivery agent tragically died in Faridabad after a hit-and-run incident involving a speeding Mercedes, sparking a police investigation to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Zomato delivery agent, Anand Raj Bind, was killed in Faridabad after his bike was allegedly struck by a speeding Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police investigation.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Delhi but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have seized the Mercedes and are actively searching for the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

A food delivery agent was killed after his bike was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding Mercedes in Sector 15 area of Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident around 2 am on Monday and police have seized the vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anand Raj Bind (28), a resident of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

For the past several years, he had been living in a rented place in Bhatola village near Chandila Chowk and used to work as a delivery agent for Zomato.

Police said the car hit his bike from behind in front of the fire brigade office in Sector 15. Due to the high speed collision, he and his bike were thrown away, they added.

His brother reached the spot and found him lying unconscious and the Mercedes parked some distance away.

With the help of some people, he took Anand Raj to a private hospital in a private vehicle from where he was referred to Delhi. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he died today during treatment, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

Inspector Rajvir, SHO of Central Police Station, Faridabad, said, "Police investigations so far revealed that the Mercedes car was on its way to pick someone up at the airport late at night. The car is registered in the name of a company.

"The (car) driver is still at large but we will arrest him soon," he said.