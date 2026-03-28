Gurugram Accident: Speeding Car Claims Lives of Two Children and Grandfather

A tragic road accident in Gurugram claims the lives of two young boys and their grandfather after they were struck by a speeding car, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the driver.

Key Points Two boys, aged eight and ten, and their 53-year-old grandfather were killed in a road accident in Gurugram's Khod village after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar.

The accident occurred around 11 pm when the victims were returning home after visiting relatives.

Police have seized the vehicle and identified the driver, who is currently at large and wanted for causing death by dangerous driving.

The speeding Mahindra Thar was allegedly travelling at a high speed when it struck the victims from behind, causing fatal injuries.

A speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village of Pataudi, police said on Saturday.

Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and 10, died on the spot, while their maternal grandfather, 53-year-old Subhash, succumbed in a hospital, they said.

The deceased hailed from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.

Around 11 pm on Friday, when he was returning home with the two boys, a Mahindra Thar allegedly struck them from behind, throwing them several feet away from the point of impact, the police said.

The car was seized by the police; however, its driver remains at large.

Police Investigation and Pursuit of the Driver

"We have identified the driver based on the Thar vehicle's number plate. He will be arrested soon. The Thar vehicle is said to be moving at a high speed at the time of the accident," said a police officer.