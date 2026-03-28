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Gurugram Accident: Speeding Thar Claims Lives of Two Children and Grandfather

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 18:27 IST

A tragic road accident in Gurugram claims the lives of two young boys and their grandfather after being struck by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV, prompting a police investigation into the driver's condition and the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Key Points

  • A speeding Mahindra Thar SUV killed two boys, aged 8 and 10, and their 60-year-old grandfather in Gurugram's Khod village.
  • The accident occurred around 11 pm when the victims were struck from behind by the speeding vehicle.
  • The driver of the SUV, identified as Deepanshu, 25, fled the scene but was later arrested by police.
  • Police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident due to the high speed of the vehicle.

A speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village of Pataudi, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused driver and taken the SUV into custody after registering an FIR, they said.

 

Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and 10, died on the spot, while their maternal grandfather, 60-year-old Subhash, succumbed in a hospital, they said.

The deceased hailed from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.

Around 11 pm on Friday, when he was returning home with the two boys, a Mahindra Thar allegedly struck them from behind, throwing them several feet away from the point of impact, the police said.

After receiving information, the police from Pataudi police station took the three bodies into custody and sent them to the mortuary.

After the accident, the driver of the SUV (Thar) fled after leaving his vehicle on spot.

The police arrested, Deepanshu, 25, resident of Gurugram's Goriyawas village, a senior police officer said, adding that they are questioning the accused.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

"We have arrested the accused driver and are questioning him. His medical examination will be conducted soon to clarify whether he had consumed alcohol or not, because the Thar vehicle was at a high speed when the accident happened", Pataudi SHO Brahm Prakash said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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