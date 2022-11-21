News
Driver of truck that plowed into religious procession in Bihar arrested

Driver of truck that plowed into religious procession in Bihar arrested

Source: PTI
November 21, 2022 11:43 IST
The driver of a truck that ploughed into a religious procession killing at least 12 people, including seven children, in Bihar's Vaishali district was rescued from the mangled vehicle and arrested, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The driver, who lost control of the speeding vehicle plying the Mahnar-Hajipur highway, was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and efforts were underway to ascertain his identity, he said, adding his condition is stable.

After the accident took place in Hajipur on Sunday night, local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who reached the spot, had claimed that 12 people were killed but the police hadn't issued any official toll.

 

Talking to PTI on Monday, Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said, "A total of eight people, including seven children, were killed in the accident, while seven other critically injured people are undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and PMCH."

"The driver was rescued from the mangled vehicle and arrested for negligent and rash driving. He is undergoing treatment in PMCH and his condition is stable," he said.

The accident took place in Desri area, around 30 km from state capital Patna, around 9 pm when some people had gathered in front of a roadside peepal tree to offer prayers to local deity 'Bhumiya Baba'.

The deceased and injured were in a procession that was taken out as part of a custom associated with marriage. A wedding was scheduled a few days later in the nearby Sultanpur village.

The speeding truck was moving through the adjacent Mahnar-Hajipur highway and the driver lost control of the vehicle.            

Meanwhile, after the incident, angry locals staged a protest alleging that police reached the spot after much delay.

"Initially villagers refused to let the police take the bodies for post-mortem examination. They finally agreed after senior officials of the district administration and police convinced them and distributed Rs 20,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased for the last rites," another police officer said.

Source: PTI
 
