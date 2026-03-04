Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot

A tragic truck and autorickshaw collision in Rajkot, Gujarat, has claimed the lives of four people, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the fleeing truck driver.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Four individuals died in Rajkot, Gujarat, after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in the Metoda GIDC area.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night, resulting in three immediate deaths and one death at the hospital.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Bansibharti Goswami, who fled the scene after the collision.

The deceased include two brothers working as painters, the autorickshaw driver, and an unidentified passenger.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal truck and autorickshaw collision in Rajkot.

Four persons were killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Rajkot district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night in the Metoda GIDC area, said Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar.

"Three persons died on the spot, while another critically injured victim was declared dead at the civil hospital," he told reporters.

The truck driver, identified as Bansibharti Goswami, who fled after the accident, was arrested within hours.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Gangadiya and his brother Vishal Gangadiya, both natives of Surendranagar who were working as painters in the GIDC area, autorickshaw driver Sameer Varaniya, and an unidentified passenger.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.