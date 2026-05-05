Delhi Police Arrest Truck Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Case

Delhi Police have arrested a truck driver who fled the scene after a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed two cousins returning from an IPL match, bringing closure to the tragic case.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a truck driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case.

The victims were two cousins returning home after watching an IPL match in Delhi.

The accused, Tuntun alias Titu, was apprehended in Samastipur, Bihar.

CCTV footage and technical surveillance were crucial in identifying and tracing the driver.

The truck involved in the hit-and-run has been seized by the authorities.

The Delhi Police has arrested a truck driver in the hit-and-run case that claimed the lives of two cousins, returning home after watching an IPL match, on Ashoka Road, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused 20-year-old Tuntun alias Titu, a native of Bihar currently residing in Yamuna Khadar in Delhi, was apprehended from Samastipur in Bihar on May 4 after sustained efforts, he said.

Investigation Uncovers Driver's Identity

The arrest comes days after the fatal accident that occurred on the night of April 27 near Mahadev Road T-point in the Parliament Street area, where a truck rammed into a motorcycle from behind, killing Yagya Bhatia (20) and his 14-year-old cousin Abhav Bhatia, both residents of Ashok Nagar.

The driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities identified and seized the truck based on CCTV footage and local input.

Technical Surveillance Leads to Arrest

Further probing of CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance, bank transactions and human intelligence led to the identification and tracing of the accused driver.

"The accused fled Delhi after the incident and was hiding in Bihar. Police tracked him down and apprehended him after continuous efforts," an officer said.

Police said the accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

After the incident, both victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Family members alleged that the truck ran over the victims, causing fatal injuries.

Police said further investigation is underway.