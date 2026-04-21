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Two Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 00:36 IST

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Two individuals sustained injuries in a road accident in Delhi after their motorcycle collided with a truck, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the truck driver.

Key Points

  • Two men, Mehtaab and Parveen, were injured in a motorcycle accident involving a truck in Narela, Delhi.
  • The accident occurred near Kendriya Vidyalaya around 10:30 pm on Sunday.
  • The injured men were taken to a hospital for treatment and are reported to be stable.
  • The truck driver, Amar Kumar, has been arrested and the truck has been seized by Delhi police.

Two men were injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a truck in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Kendriya Vidyalaya, they said.

 

Details of the Delhi Accident

According to the police, a team from the Narela police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found a severely damaged motorcycle and the truck involved in the collision.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital by the time the police arrived, an officer stated.

The injured were identified as Mehtaab (34) and Parveen (43), both residents of Lampur village in Delhi. They were undergoing treatment and were conscious when examined, a senior police officer said.

Mehtaab was later referred to another hospital for further treatment, while Parveen remained admitted, he said.

Investigation and Arrest

The driver of the truck was apprehended at the scene, and based on Parveen's statement, a case has been registered.

The accused driver, identified as Amar Kumar (29), a resident of Gaya in Bihar, has been arrested, police said, adding that the offending truck has been seized.

Both the injured individuals are said to be stable and undergoing treatment.

Under Indian law, the truck driver could face charges related to rash driving and causing grievous hurt. The police investigation will likely involve a vehicle inspection and gathering witness statements to determine the exact cause of the collision. Road accidents remain a significant concern in Delhi, prompting ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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