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Home  » News » Truck Accident on ITO Flyover in Delhi Claims One Life

Truck Accident on ITO Flyover in Delhi Claims One Life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 16:23 IST

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A tragic truck accident on Delhi's ITO flyover has claimed one life and left two others injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • A fatal truck accident occurred on the ITO flyover in Delhi, resulting in one death and two injuries.
  • The victims were riding on a scooter when they were hit by an unidentified truck.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving.
  • CCTV footage and toll records are being used to identify and locate the truck and its driver.
  • The scooter involved in the accident has been recovered as the investigation continues.

Three individuals riding on a scooter were allegedly hit by a truck on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, resulting in the death of one of the riders, police said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of March 11 and 12.

 

According to the police, the trio was travelling on the ITO flyover when it was hit from the side by an unidentified truck. The impact of the collision led to the death of one of the riders, while the other two sustained injuries.

Investigation Details

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to causing death by negligence and rash driving, police said.

During the investigation, the truck was identified through CCTV footage collected from the surrounding area and details obtained from toll records, officials said.

"The scooter involved in the accident has been recovered, and efforts are underway to trace the truck driver," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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