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Fatal Truck Accident in Kannauj: Scooter Collision Leads to Shop Crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 13:34 IST

A tragic truck accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in two fatalities and four injuries after a speeding truck collided with a scooter and crashed into a roadside shop, prompting immediate response from local authorities and financial aid for the victims' families.

Key Points

  • A speeding truck in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, caused a fatal accident, killing a 14-year-old and a 65-year-old fruit vendor.
  • The truck first hit a scooter and then crashed into a roadside shop, trapping several people underneath.
  • Four individuals, including the truck driver and helper, sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the district hospital.
  • Local authorities have announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
  • A JCB machine was required to rescue those trapped under the overturned truck, highlighting the severity of the accident.

Two persons, including a minor, were killed and four injured after a truck hit a scooter and crashed into a roadside shop here on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near the Bhaulpur tri-junction in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

 

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Anshika (14) of Durga Nagar in Chhibramau and Kanhaiya Lal (65), a fruit vendor.

Anshika was on her way to a coaching centre on her scooter when the speeding truck hit her from behind, dragging her under the vehicle. The truck, which was carrying coal, then crashed into a shop and overturned, trapping several people underneath, police said.

Lal, who was present at the shop, also died in the incident, they said.

Truck driver Satendra (28), helper Adarsh Pal, and Lal's sons Ankit (31) and Amit (25) sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Chhibramau, they said.

A JCB machine was used to rescue those trapped under the truck.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

The district magistrate announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Local MLA Archana Pandey and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Singh Yadav also visited the hospital. Yadav announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of the deceased on behalf of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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