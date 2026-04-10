Deadly Truck Collision in Madhya Pradesh Leaves Four Dead, Several Injured

A devastating truck accident in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of four people and left five others injured, raising concerns about road safety in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A truck accident near Basa Tarkheda village in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in four fatalities and five injuries.

The truck first hit a motorcycle, killing two brothers, and then collided with an SUV, resulting in two more deaths.

The truck driver and assistant fled the scene, prompting a police investigation to apprehend them.

The accident occurred near a temple along the Damoh-Sagar state highway.

Four persons, including two brothers, died and five others sustained injuries after a truck hit a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Basa Tarkheda village, around 10 km from the district headquarters, close to a temple along Damoh-Sagar state highway in the evening, Sagar Naka police outpost in charge inspector Vikram Dangi said.

Details of the Accident

"The truck first hit a motorcycle, killing siblings Jeevan Ahirwar (33) and Suraj Ahirwar (30) on the spot. It then rammed into a Bolero, killing two persons identified as Raju Choudhary (50) and Dharmendra Sikhaiya (32). Five persons sustained injuries and have been hospitalised," he informed.

Investigation Underway

The truck driver and his assistant fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them, the official added.