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Indore Accident: Four Dead After Vehicle Collides with Truck

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 12:27 IST

A tragic road accident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in four fatalities and several injuries after a vehicle collided with a truck, raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points

  • Four individuals were killed in a road accident near Indore when their vehicle collided with a truck.
  • The accident occurred on the Indore-Nemawar Road, involving a multi-utility vehicle returning from a wedding.
  • Eight people sustained injuries, with five hospitalised, including one in critical condition, following the Indore collision.
  • Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene after the fatal accident near Indore.
  • Local residents attempted to set the truck ablaze, but police intervened to control the situation at the Indore accident site.

Four persons were killed and eight sustained injuries after their four-wheeler collided with a straw-laden truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdish Rathod told PTI.

 

The victims were returning to Indore after attending a wedding in neighbouring Dewas district when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with a truck, he said.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Farhan (19), Arish Ali (20), Mohammad Irfan (24) and Arfaad Khan (23).

Of the eight injured persons, three were discharged after first-aid, while five, including an 18-year-old in a critical condition, are hospitalised, he said.

A search is underway for the truck driver who absconded from the scene, the ASI said.

Angry locals tried to set the truck on fire, but the police brought the situation under control after pacifying them, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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