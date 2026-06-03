Tribal Couple Brutally Hacked To Death In Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Giridih district are investigating the brutal hacking death of a tribal couple, Parni Marandi and Patiya Hansda, at their home, with initial findings suggesting a dispute as the motive.

Key Points A tribal couple, Parni Marandi (35) and Patiya Hansda (40), was brutally murdered in Giridih, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at their home in Tiriltanr Tola, where they were attacked while sleeping.

Their 11-year-old daughter, sleeping on the terrace, alerted neighbours after the attack.

Police suspect the murder was due to a dispute and have launched a detailed investigation, though no arrests have been made yet.

A tribal couple was allegedly hacked to death at their home by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night at Tiriltanr Tola, located near Dalan Chakari village. The deceased couple has been identified as Parni Marandi (35), and her husband Patiya Hansda (40), they said.

Details Of The Brutal Attack

"The victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapon by unidentified miscreants while they were asleep in the courtyard of their home along with their youngest son, who is one and a half years old. At that time, their 10-year-old son slept some distance away, and their 11-year-old daughter was sleeping on the terrace, who alerted neighbours," said Dumri SDPO Abid Khan.

As information was received, the police reached the scene. Hansda died on the spot, while his injured wife was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Prima facie, it seems that the couple was hacked to death over some dispute. So far, no one has been arrested. Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter, the SDPO said.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the bereaved family members, and an FIR will be lodged in this regard, the officer said.