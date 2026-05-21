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Man Murders Wife, Daughter Over Suspicion In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 19:04 IST

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A man in Jharkhand has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife and daughter due to suspicions of infidelity, prompting a police investigation and the recovery of crucial evidence.

Key Points

  • A man in Pakur, Jharkhand, is accused of killing his wife and daughter.
  • The man allegedly suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship.
  • Police recovered the daughter's body and later exhumed the wife's body based on the man's confession.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case.
  • Evidence recovered includes a shovel, soil samples, and a blood-stained cloth.

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a stone and strangled his daughter in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Maheshpur police station area, they said.

 

The man allegedly bludgeoned his 40-year-old wife to death with a stone, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. He also strangled his 12-year-old daughter, police said.

Police Investigation and Recovery of Bodies

SP Anudeep Singh said a police team rushed to the village after receiving information about the incident and recovered the girl's body from the courtyard of the house.

Following the recovery of the child's body, the man allegedly informed police that his wife was missing, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace her, the SP said.

Accused Confesses to the Murders

The SIT questioned local villagers as well as the accused. During interrogation, the man confessed to killing his wife and burying the body, police said.

The body was later exhumed in the presence of a magistrate, they said.

Evidence Collected at the Crime Scene

Police also recovered the shovel allegedly used to dig the grave, soil samples from the burial spot and a blood-stained 'gamcha'.

Preliminary investigation suggests suspicion over an alleged illicit relationship led to the killings, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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