Two Teenagers Hacked To Death In Jharkhand's Khunti District

Police are investigating the brutal hacking deaths of two teenagers in Jharkhand's Khunti district, exploring all angles in this shocking crime.

Key Points Two teenagers were allegedly hacked to death in Khunti district, Jharkhand.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, attended a Chhau dance programme before the incident.

The attack is believed to have occurred near Hadia Market.

Police found the bodies in a secluded area with severe head and neck injuries.

Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including ruling out honour killing or love affair disputes.

Two teens were allegedly hacked to death in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Khunti Incident

The 16-year-old boy and the girl, 17, had gone to attend a Chhau dance programme at Saiko Market Ground on Monday. After the cultural programme, they went to the nearby Hadia Market, where the attack is believed to have taken place, an officer said.

The bodies were found in a secluded area near the Hadia Market, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

"Prima facie, it appears that they were assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon. Severe injuries were found on their heads and necks," SDPO (Khunti) Varun Rajak said.

"Investigators have not yet found any evidence pointing towards an honour killing or a dispute related to a love affair," he said.

Seeking Justice for the Victims

Rajak said the case is being investigated from all angles and will be solved soon.