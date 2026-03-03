HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Killed in Jharkhand Goat Poisoning Dispute

March 03, 2026 14:55 IST

A deadly dispute over poisoned goats in Jharkhand, India, has resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and injuries to his two sons, sparking a police investigation and raising tensions in the village.

Key Points

  • A man in Jharkhand was allegedly killed following a dispute over the poisoning of three goats.
  • The victim, Suryadev Yadav, and his sons were attacked with sickles and sticks.
  • An FIR has been lodged against 11 people in connection with the incident.
  • The dispute arose after the victim's goats allegedly grazed on crops in another man's field and were subsequently poisoned.

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed and his two sons injured after a group of people attacked them over a dispute related to the poisoning of three goats in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Hesatu village in the Badgarh police station area, they said.

 

The deceased was identified as Suryadev Yadav. His sons, Mahesh Yadav and Ganesh Yadav, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

A case was lodged against 11 people in connection with the incident on Monday, Badgarh police station's in-charge Deepak Kumar Maurya said.

Details of the Goat Poisoning Incident

According to the FIR, Suryadev's three goats were allegedly poisoned to death by one Ramkishun Yadav after the animals strayed into and grazed on crops in his field.

Following the incident, Suryadev and his sons went to Ramkishun's field and began taking photographs of the dead goats, the FIR said.

At this point, a group of people, mostly members of the same family, allegedly attacked them with sickles and sticks. Suryadev was killed at the spot, while his two sons were injured in the assault, police said.

