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Home  » News » MP Woman and Lover Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Husband

MP Woman and Lover Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 20:40 IST

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In a shocking case from Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband by hiring a contract killer, highlighting the complexities of crime and relationships.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The couple allegedly hired a contract killer for Rs 1 lakh to carry out the murder.
  • The woman initially claimed robbers killed her husband, but police became suspicious due to inconsistencies in her story.
  • Police are currently searching for the contract killer involved in the murder conspiracy.

A 25-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in the district for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband by hiring a contract killer, police said on Thursday.

The case was solved within 36 hours of the murder though the woman initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that robbers killed her husband, an official said.

 

Dev Krishna Purohit (28) was stabbed to death on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at his house in Gondikheda Charan village, about 60 km from here.

Investigation Uncovers Murder Plot

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told reporters that accused Priyanka Purohit (25) was married to Dev Krishna when she was around 15 years old. Priyanka moved to her matrimonial home after attaining adulthood but was unwilling to live with her husband, leading to frequent disputes between them.

During investigation, it emerged that she was in a relationship with Kamlesh (32), the SP said.

The duo allegedly hatched a plan to kill Dev Krishna and hired a man identified as Surendra for Rs 1 lakh do the job, he said

After Dev Krishna was killed, Priyanka told police that unidentified persons broke into the house, attacked her husband with a sharp weapon while holding her captive in another room, and fled with valuables.

But the inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion, and eventually she confessed to hatching the murder conspiracy, the SP said.

While she and Kamlesh were arrested, police are looking for the contract killer, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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