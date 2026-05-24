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Home  » News » Three Killed, Two Injured In Rajsamand Trailer Truck Accident

Three Killed, Two Injured In Rajsamand Trailer Truck Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 15:25 IST

A tragic trailer truck accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district has claimed the lives of three people, including two children, and left two others seriously injured.

Key Points

  • A trailer truck collided head-on with a motorcycle in Rajsamand district, Rajasthan, resulting in three fatalities.
  • The victims, including two children, were travelling to a temple when the fatal accident occurred.
  • Two other individuals sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised for treatment.
  • The trailer driver fled the scene, and police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation into the Rajsamand accident.

Three persons, including two children, were killed and two others seriously injured after a trailer truck rammed into a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

Details of the Fatal Rajsamand Collision

The accident occurred near Selaguda village on the Amet-Deogarh state highway when a trailer coming from the Deogarh side collided head-on with the motorcycle.

 

Police said the impact was so severe that the victims and the motorcycle got trapped under the trailer, killing three persons on the spot. The trailer driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized.

Victims Identified in Rajsamand Accident

Station House Officer Omsingh Chundawat said the deceased were identified as Mukesh Joshi (40), his nephew Kuldeep (7) and another minor relative Lakshdeep (3), all residents of Amet.

The victims were travelling to a temple at Dhelana Bheruji along with family members when the accident took place near a bridge over the Chandrabhaga river, he said.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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