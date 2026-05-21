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Home  » News » Three Killed In Rajasthan Road Accident Before Wedding

Three Killed In Rajasthan Road Accident Before Wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 18:07 IST

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A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Sirohi district claimed the lives of three men, including a groom-to-be, just days before his wedding, highlighting the dangers of highway travel.

Key Points

  • Three men died in Sirohi, Rajasthan, after a trailer truck collided with their motorcycle.
  • One of the deceased was a groom-to-be, Narma Garasia, who was scheduled to get married on Sunday.
  • The victims were returning home after shopping for the wedding when the accident occurred on the Sirohi-Gujarat highway.
  • The truck driver fled the scene, and police have seized the truck and are searching for him.

Three men, including a soon-to-be groom, were killed when a trailer truck collided with a motorcycle in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Thursday morning, police said.

Fatal Collision on Sirohi-Gujarat Highway

The accident occurred near Dabani Mod on the Sirohi-Gujarat highway. All three died on the spot.

 

Victims Identified

Police said the deceased were identified as Narma Garasia (24), his cousin Govind (28) and their distant relative Ramesh Garasia (24), all residents of Sirohi's Kharuada area. They were on their way home after shopping for Garasia's wedding, which was scheduled for Sunday.

Driver Flees, Truck Seized

Locals chased the truck driver while he was fleeing, but he managed to give them the slip. The truck has been seized and efforts are being made to trace the driver, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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