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Three Killed In Road Accident In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 22, 2026 10:46 IST

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A tragic road accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in three fatalities after a speeding truck collided with a tractor and a motorcycle on the GT Road.

Key Points

  • Three people died in a road accident on the GT Road near Salempur Buddha Vihar in Kannauj.
  • A speeding truck allegedly rammed into a tractor from behind, causing it to overturn.
  • A motorcycle rider was also hit by the truck and died at the scene.
  • The tractor was carrying a contractor, his son, and an associate, all of whom were injured.
  • Police have arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

Three people were killed after an allegedly speeding truck rammed into a tractor from behind on the GT Road near Salempur Buddha Vihar, police said. One of the three was a motorcyclist who died on the spot, they said.

Details of the Kannauj Accident

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said Arjun Diwakar, a contractor and resident of the Iglas Police Station area in Aligarh, was returning to his village on a tractor with his 16-year-old son Ritik and 25-year-old associate Vishnu.

 

"As the tractor reached near Salempur Buddha Vihar on the GT Road in Chhibramau, a speeding dumper coming from behind hit it with force, causing the tractor to overturn," the SP said.

An 18-year-old motorcycle rider, Radha Mohan Katheria from Aseh village in Kannauj, was also hit and died on the spot, he added.

Aftermath and Investigation

The police said Ritik and Vishnu succumbed to injuries at a hospital, while Diwakar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chhibramau.

Chhibramau Kotwali in-charge Kapil Dubey said the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police have arrested the dumper driver and seized his vehicle.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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