Three Die After Truck Rams Tractor In Kannauj

A high-speed truck collision with a tractor in Kannauj resulted in the tragic deaths of three people, including a motorcyclist, prompting a police investigation and arrest.

Key Points Three people were killed in Kannauj after a speeding truck collided with a tractor on the GT Road.

A motorcyclist died instantly at the scene of the Kannauj accident.

Two individuals on the tractor succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The driver of the truck has been arrested and the vehicle seized following the fatal Kannauj collision.

Three people were killed after an allegedly speeding truck rammed into a tractor from behind on the GT Road near Salempur Buddha Vihar, police said.

One of the three was a motorcyclist who died on the spot, they said.

Details Of The Kannauj Road Accident

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said Arjun Diwakar, a contractor and resident of the Iglas Police Station area in Aligarh, was returning to his village on a tractor with his 16-year-old son Ritik and 25-year-old associate Vishnu.

"As the tractor reached near Salempur Buddha Vihar on the GT Road in Chhibramau, a speeding dumper coming from behind hit it with force, causing the tractor to overturn," the SP said.

An 18-year-old motorcycle rider, Radha Mohan Katheria from Aseh village in Kannauj, was also hit and died on the spot, he added.

Investigation And Aftermath

The police said Ritik and Vishnu succumbed to injuries at a hospital, while Diwakar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chhibramau.

Chhibramau Kotwali in-charge Kapil Dubey said the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police arrested the dumper driver and seized his vehicle.