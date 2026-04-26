Mother And Son Among Three Killed In Ajmer Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Ajmer, Rajasthan, has claimed the lives of three people, including a mother and her son, after their motorcycle was struck by an SUV whose driver fled the scene.

Key Points A road accident in Ajmer, Rajasthan, resulted in the death of three people.

The victims include a mother and her son who were travelling on a motorcycle.

An SUV collided with the motorcycle in the Arain area of Ajmer district.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

Three people, including a mother and her son, were killed after an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night in the Arain area when the SUV (Thar) hit the bike from behind, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the car's driver, who fled the scene.

Details Of The Victims

The deceased were identified as Geeta Ghasal, 38, her son Bhanwar Lal, 18, both residents of Katsura village, and Hanuman, a resident of Kala Talab, who was Geeta's nephew, they said.

Geeta had gone to her sister's house with her son and was returning to her village along with Hanuman when the accident occurred, they said.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Kishangarh, where doctors declared the two youths dead, while Geeta succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.