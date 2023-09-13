News
Rediff.com  » News » 11 killed, 15 injured as trailer rams into bus in Rajasthan

11 killed, 15 injured as trailer rams into bus in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2023 09:52 IST
Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

IMAGE: Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. Photograph: ANI

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

 

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident.

They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
