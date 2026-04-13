Two held in MP forest guard murder case linked to illegal sand mining

Two individuals with ties to the BJP have been arrested in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, following the death of a forest guard during an operation targeting illegal sand mining, highlighting the dangers and political connections surrounding this environmental crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, for alleged involvement in the killing of a forest guard during an anti-illegal sand mining operation.

The forest guard was run over by a tractor-trolley while attempting to stop illegal sand mining activity on National Highway 552.

Those arrested are reportedly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Police are actively searching for the main suspect, Vinod Kori, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, and a reward has been offered for his arrest.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder, which is connected to a suo motu case on illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary.

Two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of a forest guard during an operation against illegal sand mining in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

On April 8, forest guard Harkesh Gurjar was run over by a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand mining on National Highway 552 near Ranpur village, after he and a team from the department had tried to stop the vehicle for checking, as per police.

Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan have been arrested in the case, Morena Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Dawar told reporters.

Tomar was held from Rapta Ke Pura late Sunday evening, while Chauhan, a resident of Bilpur under Ambah police station limits, was arrested two days ago, the official added.

"Four teams have been formed to arrest absconding main accused Vinod Kori, who was driving the vehicle. Continuous raids are going on at his possible hideouts. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for his arrest," the additional SP said.

Political Links to the Case

Chauhan is the minister of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Dimni Mandal, while Tomar is vice-president of the ruling party's mandal unit in Dimni.

BJP district vice president Arvind Singh acknowledged that Tomar and Chauhan are associated with the party, but added that their involvement is still under investigation.

The BJP will decide on action against the duo after the investigation report on their involvement is received, Singh added.

Investigation Details

Police said the tractor-trolley used in the murder is registered in the name of Bhanwar Lal Meena of Rajasthan's Bundi district. Meena, however, in his statement recorded in Bundi, claimed the vehicle was sold to the accused after a stamped agreement.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder on Monday. The matter was raised a day after the murder before a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, which is hearing a suo motu case titled 'Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.