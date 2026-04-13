Two held in connection with forest guard's death during anti-mining operation

Two individuals have been arrested in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, following the death of a forest guard during an operation targeting illegal sand mining, a case now under Supreme Court scrutiny.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals, Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan, have been arrested in connection with the death of a forest guard during an operation against illegal sand mining in Morena.

The forest guard, Harkesh Gurjar, was killed after being run over by a tractor-trolley allegedly involved in illegal sand mining.

One of the arrested individuals is an office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder, highlighting the severity of illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary.

Police are actively searching for the main accused, Vinod Kori, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, and a reward has been offered for his arrest.

Two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of a forest guard during an operation against illegal sand mining in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

On April 8, forest guard Harkesh Gurjar was run over by a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand mining on National Highway 552 near Ranpur village, after he and a team from the department had tried to stop the vehicle for checking, as per police.

Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan have been arrested in the case, Morena Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Dawar told reporters.

Tomar was held from Rapta Ke Pura late Sunday evening, while Chauhan, a resident of Bilpur under Ambah police station limits, was arrested two days ago, the official added.

Ongoing Investigation and Search for Main Suspect

"Four teams have been formed to arrest absconding main accused Vinod Kori, who was driving the vehicle. Continuous raids are going on at his possible hideouts. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for his arrest," the additional SP said.

Political Affiliations of the Accused

Chauhan is the office-bearer rpt office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Dimni Mandal, while Tomar is vice-president of the ruling party's mandal unit in Dimni.

BJP district vice president Arvind Singh acknowledged that Tomar and Chauhan are associated with the party, but added that their involvement is still under investigation.

The BJP will decide on action against the duo after the investigation report on their involvement is received, Singh added.

Vehicle Ownership and Supreme Court Involvement

Police said the tractor-trolley used in the murder is registered in the name of Bhanwar Lal Meena of Rajasthan's Bundi district. Meena, however, in his statement recorded in Bundi, claimed the vehicle was sold to the accused after a stamped agreement.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder on Monday. The matter was raised a day after the murder before a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, which is hearing a suo motu case titled 'Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.